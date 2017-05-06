 

Video: Captain surprises his millionth passenger with gifts and pays for her ticket

A captain has showered his millionth passenger with gifts on board a flight after he kept track of the number of passengers he's flown for the airline since he started 22 years ago. 

The Southwest Airline captain kept track of passengers he’s flown since he started with the airline 22 years ago.
Source: Jennifer Todd Facebook

Southwest Airlines flight attendant Jennifer Todd recorded the moment Captain John Richie made the surprise announcement over the plane's intercom system, telling passengers he was giving the passenger a bottle of champagne and an envelope of cash equaling the cost of the plane ticket.

Mr Richie said, "today is a special day" on the flight from Denver to Pittsburgh.

"I have a bottle of champagne, I can autograph a copy of your boarding pass and in addition to that, I did a little bit of snooping, and I found out how much you paid for your ticket," the former Air Force pilot said. 

Along with the video, Mrs Todd wrote, "Captain John Charles Ritchie, you, sir, are the epitome of everything Southwest stands for and continues to even though we've grown so incredibly much over these past 45 (+) years."

"Without a heart, it's just a machine!!"

Mrs Todd shared the video to the airlines Facebook page on Thursday and has since been viewed more than 1.4 million times.&nbsp;

Top
