Video: 'Call 911, there's people under there' - terrifying moment frozen waterfall falls on trespassing tourist

A female tourist who ignored a 'no trespassing' sign in the US is recovering from injuries received after a slab of ice fell directly onto her.

The 20-year-old received non life-threatening injuries to her hand and wrist when she walked behind the frozen waterfall at Minnehaha Falls, Minneapolis.

Judy Babcock caught the frightening incident on camera and uploaded it to Facebook yesterday.

"Oh my god... Call 911, I think there's people under there," she can be heard saying in the clip.

Robin Smothers, a spokesperson from the Minneapolis Park Board, told the Star Tribune that thrill seekers are a problem every winter.

"Every year we tell people to be safe and view them from the pavilion or on the foot bridge."