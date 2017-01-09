 

Video: Britain's first pregnant man 'forced to have kid' despite 'feeling like a bloke inside'

A man is set to become the first man in Britain to give birth to a baby.

Hayden Cross was born a girl 20 years ago but has begun the journey to become a male through hormone treatment.

Hayden Cross is disappointed the health service won’t pay for his eggs to be frozen.
Source: The Sun

Mr Cross has put his transition on hold so he can give birth after finding a sperm donor through Facebook.

"I want the baby to have the best," Mr Cross told Britain's The Sun newspaper.

"I'll be the greatest dad."

Mr Cross had wanted to freeze his eggs so he could have a child after he had fully transitioned to a man, but the National Health Service (NHS) decided not to carry out the $7,000 procedure, leaving him uncomfortable carrying a child.

"It's like I have given myself one thing, but taken away something else from myself in the meantime," he said.

"It is a very female thing to carry a baby and it goes against everything I feel in my body."

Mr Cross is on an NHS gender transition programme which has an average cost of $51,000.

