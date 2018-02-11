 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Video: Brazilian mud festival where costumes aren't needed

share

Source:

Associated Press

Extravagant costumes need not apply at the "Bloco da Lama" Carnival street party in the coastal town of Paraty, 201 kilometres north of Rio, where revellers dispensed with pirate, princess and devil disguises in favour of thick, head-to-toe layers of black mud Saturday.

The "Bloco da Lama" Carnival street party attracts more than 3,000 tourists to Paraty, Brazil each year.
Source: Associated Press

The coastal town is a gem of colonial architecture and Brazilian history but revellers went further back in time - caveman time.

Prior to gathering for the party's communal shout of "Uga, uga" the participants waded into the black, thick mud on the beach and proceeded to cover their bodies with it from head to toe.

Fans of the "Bloco da Lama," which literally translates as "mud street party," insist the event is among the most democratic of the thousands of booze-filled parties that take over Brazil's streets throughout Carnival.

The event's origins can be traced back some 30 years, when local fishermen smeared their bodies in mud to keep mosquitoes at bay.

Tourists who saw such behaviour sought to imitate it, resulting in the birth of the now annual Mud Carnival since 1986.

In recent years, the event has attracted more than 3,000 tourists, with an increasing number of foreign visitors coming to enjoy the party.

Related

Central and South America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'I won't sue her for a lot because that would seem like I'm bullying': Sir Bob Jones explains why he's suing woman who wants him stripped of knighthood

2
Tayler Boncal, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting one of her students.

High school teacher who took student home for sex gets support of boy's parents who say pair were in love


01:34
3
The star admits that she 'really misses' playing Samantha Jones.

Sex and the City co-stars at war: 'Let me make this VERY clear. You are not my family. You are not my friend'

01:54
4
1 NEWS has obtained exclusive details of a Government report on the Kiwi housing crisis due out tomorrow.

Housing 'ticking timebomb' for NZ elderly to be laid bare in Government report

5
Tayler Boncal, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting one of her students.

High school teacher fell in love with student, before taking him home for sex

01:54
1 NEWS has obtained exclusive details of a Government report on the Kiwi housing crisis due out tomorrow.

Housing 'ticking timebomb' for NZ elderly to be laid bare in Government report

1 NEWS has obtained exclusive details of a Government report on the Kiwi housing crisis.

00:39
The Kiwi coach was furious after the TMO ruled out a try to Gareth Anscombe in the 12-6 loss.

Watch: 'He's made a terrible mistake' – Warren Gatland rages over pivotal 'try or no try' call against England

Wales coach was furious that this try was disallowed in his side's 12-6 loss to England.

01:37
Renee Wright has the latest forecast for TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Batten down the hatches NZ! Heavy rain is headed your way

The MetService warns heavy rain is forecast for much of the North Island and the top of the Sth Island.

00:15
The Blues beat the Hurricanes 10-7 in the final of the Brisbane Global Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

Watch: Delirium as the Blues' George Moala breaks Hurricanes hearts with last-gasp try to claim Brisbane Tens

The Hurricanes seemed to total control, until two tries in the final three minutes flipped the match on its head.

02:28
The Australian Foreign Minister said the conversation flowed effortlessly with the NZ Prime Minister last night at Winton Peters' house.

'Families don't always agree' - Julie Bishop says last year's war of words with NZ Labour a thing of the past

The Australian Foreign Minister said she has "moved on" from any pre-election trust issues with the NZ Labour Party.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 