Video: Brave Londoner tries to fight off thieves with nunchucks, has own weapon turned on him

Source:

1 NEWS, Metropolitan Police

A London man's attempts to fight off two would-be thieves with nunchucks nearly went badly wrong when the aggressors got their hands on the weapon.

In a bid to find the thieves, the Met Police released CCTV video of the incident, which took place in Norbury last month.

The two men were attempting to take the man's trike, when he rushed out with the weapon.

Unfortunately, one of the men grabbed the nunchucks and starting hitting the resident with it.

Eventually, the homeowner was able to pin one of the men to a car, allowing a neighbour to provide assistance.

The two robbers got away empty handed. 

This brave man wasn't going to let two thugs steal from his home, although next time, he should try hold onto his weapon more securely.
Source: Metropolitan Police

This brave man wasn't going to let two thugs steal from his home, although next time, he should try hold onto his weapon more securely.

This brave man wasn't going to let two thugs steal from his home, although next time, he should try hold onto his weapon more securely.

This brave man wasn't going to let two thugs steal from his home, although next time, he should try hold onto his weapon more securely.


