Video: Brave Londoner tries to fight off thieves with nunchucks, has own weapon turned on him

A London man's attempts to fight off two would-be thieves with nunchucks nearly went badly wrong when the aggressors got their hands on the weapon.

In a bid to find the thieves, the Met Police released CCTV video of the incident, which took place in Norbury last month.

The two men were attempting to take the man's trike, when he rushed out with the weapon.

Unfortunately, one of the men grabbed the nunchucks and starting hitting the resident with it.

Eventually, the homeowner was able to pin one of the men to a car, allowing a neighbour to provide assistance.