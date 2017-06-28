Video: Brave customer nails knife-wielding robber in English bottle shop with crash tackle

Source:
An attempted robbery of a Manchester bottle shop was thwarted by a customer who rugby tackled a knife-wielding assailant.
Footage shows a man with his hood-up brandishing a blade at staff behind the counter in a store in Manchester.
What the thief isn't focused on however, is who is behind him.
A customer takes a run and slams into the thief, tackling him to the ground and sitting on him.
The Daily Mail reports the 31-year-old would-be robber was arrested by police.
