Video: 'Brace, brace, brace' - tourists shocked as helicopter drops out of sky and lands in Sydney park

Tourists on a sightseeing in Sydney flight were left in shock after the helicopter they were in plunged to the ground.

The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in a park after the aircraft's engines surged.

Thinking the worst the pilot then shut off the engines completely and made an emergency landing.

Passenger Nino Di Cuollo was on board the flight from Mascot to Palm Beach with his cousins.

It was the last day of a three-month sightseeing trip to Australia.

He says they thought they were done for and remembers the pilot shouting 'brace, brace, brace' before the aircraft dropped a number a metres and hit the ground.