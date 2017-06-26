Video: Boaties rush to save 150 stranded ferry goers after tourist boat capsizes in Colombia

The head of Colombia's police says that three people have died and 30 are missing after a tourist boat with about 150 people on board capsized near Medellin.

Gen. Jorge Nieto told Blu Radio that authorities are still in the process of identifying the victims.

A rescue operation was under underway in the Guatape reservoir. Medellin's mayor said firefighters and scuba divers were heading to the town. A flotilla of recreational boats rushed to the scene to pull people from the vessel.

The air force said on Twitter that it was sending a helicopter to the Guatape reservoir while Medellin's mayor said firefighters and scuba divers were heading to the town.

Videos circulating on social media show a multi-story ferry sinking as a number of recreational boats rushed to the scene to pull people from the sinking vessel.

Authorities did not immediately say how many people had been rescued or were missing.

Survivors told local media that the boat, called El Almirante, appeared to be overloaded and none of the passengers on board were wearing life vests.