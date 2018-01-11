Video: Boastful Donald Trump heaps praise on his 'monumental achievements' in 2017

Addressing his first Cabinet meeting of 2018, President Donald Trump touted his administration's accomplishments, saying no other US administration has ever accomplished what his White House has in its first year.

The president also took on the the nation's libel laws which he called "a sham and a disgrace."

Trump said during the meeting that people shouldn't be able to say things that are false and then "smile as money pours into your bank account".

Trump says the laws should provide "meaningful recourse in our courts".

The president is speaking in the aftermath of publication of the book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House".

Author Michael Wolff has drawn an unflattering portrait of the 45th president.

Trump has previously called the book a "work of fiction" and bemoaned the country's "very weak" libel laws.

Trump also discussed the high-level talks between North and South Korea that took place Wednesday.

He said he spoke with South Korean President Moon Jae-in who "is very thankful" for the US position on the matter.

Trump said without the US "attitude" toward the talks, they may have never happened.