Video: Bishop taking Mass punched in the face by man in white suit

A man accused of punching an auxiliary bishop during a weekend Mass in the US has pleaded not guilty to assault.

Charles Miller entered the plea during a brief court appearance yesterday.

Essex County authorities say the 48-year-old Newark resident punched the Rev Manuel Cruz in the mouth on Sunday at Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark.

The incident occurred during a service honoring the late baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente.

Authorities say Mr Miller was in a pew when he got up, went to the altar and punched bishop Cruz, knocking him down.

The bishop was treated at a hospital for a mouth injury that required several stitches.

A motive for the attack remains under investigation,