Video: Beaming rescue workers show puppies found after days trapped in avalanche destroyed Italy hotel

Italian emergency crews pulled three wiggling, white sheepdog puppies out from under tonnes of snow and rubble at an avalanche-struck hotel overnight, giving rescuers new hope of finding alive the 23 people still missing five days after the disaster.

The pups survived for at least four days in the boiler room of the Hotel Rigopiano.
The first human survivors of the deadly avalanche were released from the hospital as questions intensified into whether Italian authorities underestimated the risks facing the snowbound resort in the hours before the deadly avalanche.

Five days after up to 60,000 tonnes of snow, rocks and uprooted trees plowed into the Hotel Rigopiano in central Italy, rescue crews were still digging by hand or with shovels and chainsaws in hopes of finding more survivors.

An excavator reached the site, northeast of Rome, to speed up the search.

The discovery of the three Abruzzo sheepdog puppies raised everyone's spirits.

'They just started barking very softly'

Jubilant emergency crews carried the pups out in their arms, with one firefighter burying his face in the fluffy white fur to give the dog a kiss.

The puppies were born last month to the hotel's resident sheepdogs, Nuvola and Lupo, and were prominently featured on the hotel's Facebook page.

Their parents had found their own way out after the Thursday avalanche.

"They just started barking very softly," said Sonia Marini, a member of the Forestry Corps.

"In fact, it was hard to find them right away because they were hidden. Then we heard this very tiny bark and we saw them from a little hole the firefighters had opened in the wall. Then we expanded the hole and we pulled them out."

Firefighter spokesman Fabio German said the three puppies showed that conditions under the snow could still support life.

Emergency crews have been hoping that the missing people may have found air pockets under the debris, and that the snow had insulated them from the frigid temperatures.

So far nine people have been rescued from the Hotel Rigopiano and six people have died.

'We are fighting against time'

More than two days have passed since anyone has been pulled out alive from the hotel, and rescue crews were still trying to recover the body of the sixth known victim from the rubble. Conditions at the site were deteriorating, with the metres of heavy snow turning to ice.

Firefighter spokesman Luca Cari said emergency crews were working with an "operational hypothesis" that people might still be alive, but he stressed "we are fighting against time."

