Video: Beach on Ireland's West Coast reappears following freak tides that brings back the sand

A sandy beach that was washed away more than 30 years ago on Ireland's West Coast, has reappeared after freak tides restored the strip back to its former glory.

Residents of Dooagh Bay on Achill Island, are free to stroll along the beach for the first time since it lost its sands when storms hit in 1984.

The area where the sand had been was reduced to pebbles and stones over a period of 30 years, causing businesses that had once thrived around it to close.