Video: BBC journalist slapped live on air after groping intruder's breast during interview

A BBC presenter has made global headlines after accidentally groping a female intruder during a live TV segment - and earning a slap.

The BBC presenter was trying to move the woman out of the way of a live broadcast.
Source: BBC

Journalist Ben Brown was discussing the manifesto of the UK Labour Party with BBC assistant political editor Norman Smith, when a woman walked into the shot and said, "absolutely fantastic". 

She was positioned between the two men and gave the thumbs up to the camera. 

It was at that moment that Brown gently pushed her out of the shot - by the breast, with the intruder then responding.

Brown later wrote on Twitter that his actions were "completely unintentional". 

The BBC has declined to comment, according to the Telegraph. 

00:07
1
