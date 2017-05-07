 

Video: BBC comes under fire for offensive Madeline McCann promo

The BBC has drawn the ire of viewers after airing footage of a voice-over speaking about the Madeleine McCann case overlaid with video of birdwatchers.

Viewers are furious after a voiceover about the search for Madeleine McCann was overlaid with video of birdwatchers.
Source: BBC

The ten second clip on BBC One, which features a group of people standing in a field while staring into the sky through binoculars, ran before a documentary about the missing girl.

The voice-over says "Now on BBC One, the search goes on in a case like no other.

"Madeleine McCann, 10 years on."

Viewers immediately took to social media to express their outrage over the insensitive decision.

Grant Aitken tweeted "Must have been some boy on his last shift."

While a YouTube comment from Zerodrag reads "Absolutely in bad taste."

Not all viewers believed the clip was in bad taste though with Harry Reid tweeting.

"You almost have to admire the nerve (and pure comedy sass) necessary to do that."

A spokesperson for BBC said: "The BBC has a birdwatching ident which appears across BBC One which the public is already familiar with."

