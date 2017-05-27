 

Video: Barack Obama shows off golf swing at St Andrews, before missing difficult birdie putt

While his successor is blazing the diplomatic trail, former US President Barack Obama is taking things slightly more casually.

It seems no longer leading the US is doing wonders for Obama's golf game.
Mr Obama has been filmed enjoying a leisurely round of golf at Scotland's famed St Andrews golf course, and charming the locals while he is at it.

He was filmed by Connoisseur Golf teeing off at hole three, and later making a failed attempt at a birdie on the 18th.

Mr Obama is in Scotland for the first time, with a charity dinner on his schedule in Edinburgh.

Donald Trump has also arrived in Europe, after spending time in the Middle East on his first big European tour since replacing Mr Obama.

Top
