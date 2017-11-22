Video: Bali volcano spews smoke and ash into the sky as residents watch on

The Mount Agung volcano on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali spewed ash and steam overnight, but authorities said its alert level remained unchanged.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the minor eruption began at about 5pm (local time) and the plume rose about 700 metres from the volcano.

Bali's international airport remained open. Volcanologists say the eruption was caused by magma heating water, which is called a phreatic eruption, rather than a generally more dangerous eruption of magma itself, Nugroho said.

Agung's alert status was recently lowered to the second-highest warning level after several weeks at the highest level.

More than 140,000 people evacuated the region around the volcano when it was on high alert, though authorities urged some to return home who had left areas not in the official danger zone.

The number of evacuees dropped to about 30,000 after the alert level was lowered.

Nugroho said people should stay out of an exclusion zone that in places extends 7.5 kilometers from the volcano.