Video: The baffling moment Donald Trump's mouthpiece says White House press secretary offered 'alternative facts'

Donald Trump's "running war" on the media is continuing into his presidency, with statements over the weekend calling into question the extent to which information from the White House can be trusted.

Sean Spicer has been laughed at for his claims about Trump's inauguration crowd. Kellyanne Conway gave this bizarre explanation for his answer.


White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will hold his first daily press briefing at which he could face questions about a statement Saturday night that included demonstrably false assertions about the crowd size at Trump's inauguration and a promise by the new administration that "we're going to hold the press accountable."

Some Trump supporters will no doubt cheer the continued antagonism toward the media that was central to the Republican's campaign for president. Now the stakes are higher.

Press secretaries have been lied to by their bosses, or misled reporters through the omission of information, but veteran journalist Dan Rather said it was the first time he could recall false material being delivered in this way.

Comedian Aziz Ansari opened for Saturday Night Live, getting in a few digs at newly elected President Trump.


"I hope that people will stop, pull back for what we in television call a wide shot and see what is happening," Rather said. "This is a deliberate propaganda campaign."

Longtime Republican operative Spicer, who most recently was the spokesman for the Republican National Committee and also worked for President George W. Bush, is known for fighting tenaciously for his employers.

His briefing yesterday followed a Trump appearance at the CIA where the president criticized the media for its reporting his criticisms of the intelligence community and took exception to stories saying the crowd for his inauguration was smaller than those for predecessor Barack Obama.

Trump declared that journalists are "the most dishonest human beings on Earth," saying "I have a running war with the media."

Hundreds of thousands of people have lined the streets of Washington for President Trump's inauguration parade.


Spicer made two unprovable statements in his briefing: that photographs of the audience at Trump's inaugural were intentionally framed to minimize the appearance of support, and that Trump drew the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration.

But he also made statements that were quickly disproven: that the Washington Metro system recorded more riders on the day of Trump's inaugural than when Obama was sworn in for his second term, that Saturday marked the first time that white floor covering was used on the Washington Mall that amplified empty spaces, and it was the first time spectators were required to pass through magnetometers to enter the Mall.

Confronted by "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd on Sunday with ""falsehoods" stated by Spicer, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway called them "alternative facts."

She accused Todd of laughing at her and said he symbolizes how Trump has been treated by the media.

Barack Obama acknowledged Mr Trump's word of praise with a quick handshake.


