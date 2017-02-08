Video: Bad behaving girl, who shot to fame on Dr Phil, filmed in punch-up on plane at LAX

A 13-year-old girl who featured on US talk show Dr Phil, because of her bad behaviour, has made the headlines again this time for a fight aboard a plane.

According to the girl, Danielle Bregoli, a woman laid her hands on the throat of her mother as she was putting her carry-on luggage into the overhead locker, TMZ reports.

Danielle then punched the passenger, before police removed all of them, from the Spirit Airlines domestic flight at LAX yesterday.

No charges were laid.

Danielle shot to fame when she appeared in a heated episode of Dr Phil last year.