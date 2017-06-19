 

Video: The awkward moment the president of Costa Rica swallows a wasp during live press briefing

The president of Costa Rica has soldiered through a press briefing, not even stopping when a wasp flew into his mouth.

President Luis Guillermo Solis Rivera gave reporters a little more than they bargained for, after the wasp flew into his mouth.
Source: PZActual

Instead, he chewed and swallowed the insect in front of an amused media crowd. 

RT.com reported President Luis Guillermo Solis Rivera was talking at the inauguration of an asphalt plant last week when the unfortunate incident was caught on camera. 

"I ate it, I ate the wasp," he said. 

"You don't see that every day. They're going to send it to CNN, pure protein," he is quoted as saying. 

Central and South America

