Video: Australian hot air balloon crash leaves six people injured

Six people have been injured when a hot air balloon made a hard landing in Victoria's Yarra Valley.

Emergencies services raced to the crash scene at Dixons Creek, near Kinglake, about 7.20am today.



Injuries are not yet known, but five ambulances are on the scene.



Witness Mark told 3AW radio he saw the hot air balloon come down in a field.



"I was driving past ... and I saw the basket was on its side," he said.



"It just didn't look right."



It is likely the crash will be investigated, a spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Safety Authority told AAP.

