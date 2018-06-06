 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Video: Aussie woman arrested after riding horse to drive-through bottle store while four times over the limit

share

Source:

AAP

A horse rode into a Queensland pub but it's the rider who left with a long face.

The woman, 51, has been charged after being four times the legal limit while riding a horse in the town of Logan, south of Brisbane.
Source: Queensland Police

The 51-year-old woman provided a different challenge for police at the Logan City Tavern, south of Brisbane, when she allegedly rode the horse drunk on Monday night.

Police say the woman rode the horse from Marsden to the tavern at Logan Central at approximately 11.30pm where she refused to leave the premises.

A 51-year-old woman provided a different challenge for police at the Logan City Tavern, south of Brisbane, when she allegedly rode the horse drunk on Monday night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Upon arriving at the tavern, it's alleged she rode the horse through the drive- through section and appeared heavily intoxicated.

"Same as driving a car, you can't ride a horse over the legal limit," an officer can be heard telling the woman as she dismounts the animal.

It's alleged she provided a blood alcohol level of 0.226 per cent - over four times the legal limit.

She's been charged with being charge of a horse whilst under the influence of liquor and will appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on June 26.

Officers walked the horse to Logan Central Police Station before council workers later assisted in walking the horse to a Marsden address.

A QLD woman has been charged with being charge of a horse whilst under the influence of liquor.

Source: Queensland Police

Related

Animals

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: Breakfast

00:41
2
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Jacinda Ardern releases additional details surrounding upcoming birth of child

3
Steven Adams

Steven Adams cracks Forbes' top 100 richest sportspeople list, female athletes miss out

4
Mel B in a Jenny Craig advertisement.

Jenny Craig Australia fined over misleading ad featuring Mel B

5
FILE - In this May 13, 2004 file photo, designer Kate Spade poses with handbags and shoes from her next collection in New York. Law enforcement officials say Tuesday, June 5, 2018, that New York fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in her apartment in an apparent suicide. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Kate Spade, American designer whose bags carried women into adulthood, is dead at 55

FILE - In this May 13, 2004 file photo, designer Kate Spade poses with handbags and shoes from her next collection in New York. Law enforcement officials say Tuesday, June 5, 2018, that New York fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in her apartment in an apparent suicide. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Kate Spade, American designer whose bags carried women into adulthood, is dead at 55

Spade was one of the first of a powerful wave of female American contemporary designers in the 1990s.

Zane Paki recieves his medal from Dame Patsy Reddy.

Knife attack bravery award: 'At the time it was just adrenaline'

Zane Paki stepped in and took a murderer's knife away in Auckland after the attacker turned on another man, shortly after killing his wife.

Criminal charges laid against ANZ Bank in cartel case

The charges relate to trading in ANZ shares by Deutsche Bank and Citigroup.

02:28
The pair were asked if they were concerned with the baby’s future privacy.

Destination of Jacinda Ardern's baby's first outing on world stage revealed

I NEWS understands the newborn will travel abroad with the Prime Minister later this year.

01:49
Tens of millions of dollars are being spent on those struggling – but not all beneficiaries are following the rules.

Tenants behaving badly: Government expects to recoup $5m from emergency housing recipients who didn’t follow the rules

Tens of millions of dollars are being spent on those struggling – but not all beneficiaries are following the rules.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 