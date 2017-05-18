Video: Is Aussie Omar the world's tallest cat? Guinness World Records gets in touch after new Instagram account goes bonkers

A loving Australian cat owner only started her feline's social media account a fortnight ago.

Since then owner Stephanie Hirst's Melbourne maine coon has become an online sensation - and may now be about to break a world record.

"He hasn't really been coping with all the attention," Ms Hirst told the BBC yesterday.

"He had a little bit of a meltdown this morning."

After one of Omar's photos was shared nearly 300,000 from the Cats of Instagram page, Guinness World Records contacted Ms Hirst.

At 120cms long, Omar appears odds on to eclipse the current 118cm record-holder from Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

But Ms Hirst told Australia's 7NEWS that Omar remained a reluctant star.

"I think after everyone's had their share of him he'll be happy to go back to being a house cat," she said.

"He won't be becoming a diva any time soon."

He's not about to disappear into obscurity though.

Omar's own Instagram page is closing in on 21,000 followers.

Ms Hirst said she'd expected Omar to reach only around 9kg in weight, but he surpassed that before his first birthday.

"That's when we realised he's not nearly done yet and we've got a really big cat on our hands."

Now up to 14kg, Guinness World Record representatives told the BBC an application had been received from "from Omar and his family".