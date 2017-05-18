 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Video: Is Aussie Omar the world's tallest cat? Guinness World Records gets in touch after new Instagram account goes bonkers

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A loving Australian cat owner only started her feline's social media account a fortnight ago.

Despite skyrocketing to international fame, Omar is a reluctant celebrity.
Source: Instagram/omar_mainecoon

Since then owner Stephanie Hirst's Melbourne maine coon has become an online sensation - and may now be about to break a world record.

"He hasn't really been coping with all the attention," Ms Hirst told the BBC yesterday.

"He had a little bit of a meltdown this morning."

After one of Omar's photos was shared nearly 300,000 from the Cats of Instagram page, Guinness World Records contacted Ms Hirst.

At 120cms long, Omar appears odds on to eclipse the current 118cm record-holder from Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

But Ms Hirst told Australia's 7NEWS that Omar remained a reluctant star.

"I think after everyone's had their share of him he'll be happy to go back to being a house cat," she said. 

"He won't be becoming a diva any time soon."

He's not about to disappear into obscurity though.

Omar's own Instagram page is closing in on 21,000 followers. 

Ms Hirst said she'd expected Omar to reach only around 9kg in weight, but he surpassed that before his first birthday.

"That's when we realised he's not nearly done yet and we've got a really big cat on our hands."

Now up to 14kg, Guinness World Record representatives told the BBC an application had been received from "from Omar and his family".

But verification might be still be months away.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Daniel Baldwin died in Wellington Hospital.

Wellington 19-year-old rugby player with a dream of becoming a police dog handler dies after suffering serious injury during match


00:20
2
The former NRL star's wife, Sharnie, died in March after losing her battle with brain cancer.

Watch: NRL star Brett Kimmorely in tears on live TV as he opens up about losing wife, 38, to brain cancer

00:45
3
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Raw video: Masked scumbags bash defenceless South Auckland shopkeeper in cowardly armed raid


00:25
4
Hundreds turn out for cancer victim Vicki Letele who fought valiantly for the rights of prisoners to get proper medical treatment.

Watch: Heart-rending karanga rings out as Vicki Letele's coffin is carried into Auckland church

00:43
5
Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.

'Maybe that was Ben Ainslie showing he's not up to it' - former America's Cup skipper blasts Brit over crash with Team NZ

Daniel Baldwin died in Wellington Hospital.

Wellington 19-year-old rugby player with a dream of becoming a police dog handler dies after suffering serious injury during match

Daniel Baldwin passed away last night, with loved ones close by.

00:50
English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

Bill English confident TPP trade deal will be given fresh life after meeting Japan’s PM

English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

02:50
If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.

Sorry folks, there's a blast of 'polar air' that's about to hit

If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.

00:43
Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.

'Maybe that was Ben Ainslie out there showing he's not up to it' - ex-America's Cup skipper takes a swipe at Brit over Team NZ being crashed into

Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.

01:08
Consumer NZ boss Sue Chetwin paints a bleak picture of how ticket scalpers are exploiting Ed Sheeran fans.

'Help, what do I do?' - Ed Sheeran fan pays $2500 for just FIVE standing tickets for NZ tour as scalpers profit big time

Consumer NZ boss Sue Chetwin paints a bleak picture of how ticket scalpers are exploiting Ed Sheeran fans.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ