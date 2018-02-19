Video: Aussie cops seize whopper 330kg haul of meth, worth over $280 million

Australian police said today they have arrested three people and seized 330 kilos of drugs destined for the city of Adelaide.

Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Gaughan told reporters the methamphetamine haul, or ice, is the largest in the South Australia state and has a estimated street value of about $280 million

Police say the drugs were found hidden in two crane jibs in a container on a cargo ship heading to the South Australia state, last month.

The three men aged 64, 61 and 45 were all arrested last Friday and they are expected to appear at the Adelaide Magistrates Court, police said.