Video: Armed police storm and search the underground stations

Twitter 999London

London Bridge and Borough Markets declared terrorist incidents.
Source: Twitter 999London

UK and Europe

01:00
1
Police are responding to three incidents in London amid reports if people being run over and stabbed

LIVE: London incidents a 'deliberate and cowardly attack' - Mayor Sadiq Khan

00:31
2
Milner-Skudder made his Super Rugby return igniting a stunning Hurricanes try against the Force in Perth.

Watch: Guess who's back? Nehe Milner-Skudder shreds the Force with dancing feet as Canes score stunner in blowout

00:30
3
Moments after setting up Vince Aso the Canes skipper got in on the scoring cartwheeling over the try-line in the 69th minute.

Watch: Hurricanes star TJ Perenara toys with Force, pulls out ridiculous backyard footy skills in Canes blowout

4

Two people found dead at property in Hawke's Bay

00:30
5
The former Warriors utility had a rough debut as the Dragons beat the Tigers 16-12 in Sydney.

New club, same Tui Lolohea as terrible defensive read allows easy Dragons try


01:00
1 NEWS will be bringing you the latest on the London Bridge incident, after reports of a speeding van ploughing into pedestrians.

00:22
Team NZ’s Peter Burling pays tribute to Bermuda tragedy, after Christchurch woman killed in boat collision

"Our thoughts are with them".


00:22
The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

Relive today's action on the last day of round robin racing in the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda.

00:22
'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

The woman's 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.


Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Team NZ won both their races and are now on top of the standings after day seven of the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.



 
