Video: Argentinians pray for the 44 crew on board missing submarine as search continues

Local residents prayed for the safe return of the crew of a missing Argentinian submarine during a religious ceremony outside a naval base today.

A navy spokesman has insisted the submarine was not on a "secret mission."
The missing Argentine submarine was not on a "secret, or special mission" when it disappeared, a navy spokesman insisted.

At the daily briefing in Buenos Aires, Captain Enrique Balbi told reporters that the ARA San Juan had been on a routine mission when it went missing.

He added there had been "no indication of any attack," amid evidence that an explosion occurred near the time and place where the submarine disappeared.

Still, Balbi said no scenario had been ruled out as the search for the missing vessel and its 44 crew members continued unabated.

The sub has been missing for three days with 44 on board and weather conditions are hindering search efforts.
More than a dozen airplanes and ships have been participating in a multinational search across an area of some 480,000 square kilometres, for a submarine carrying 44 crew members that has been lost in the South Atlantic for nine days.

The Argentine navy said on Friday that Russia is sending an Antonov transport aircraft and a ship in the southern Patagonian port of Comodoro Rivadavia is being adapted to carry a US Navy submarine rescue chamber.

They will focus the search efforts on a smaller area where a recent explosion was recorded.In addition the United States is providing use of a pressurized rescue module which will be taken to the search area on board the Sophie Siem now docked in Comodoro Rivadavia.

Forty-four people are on board and have not been heard from in over a week.
The sub was originally scheduled to arrive on Monday to a navy base in Mar del Plata, about 400 kilometres southeast of Buenos Aires.

