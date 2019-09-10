Video appears to show snoozing driver as Tesla barrels down US motorway at 90km/h on autopilot

A Massachusetts man has posted a video online that appears to show the driver of a Tesla sleeping as the car speeds along a highway.

Teslas have an autopilot function, but the company says drivers are expected to remain alert.

Dakota Randall took a video yesterday that shows the driver's head down. Randall said the car was a Tesla. In the passenger's seat, another person appears to be sleeping.

The video was shot on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton.

Randall says the car was travelling around 90km/h, and he honked to try to wake the driver.

He did not call police. State police say they're aware of the video.