Video appears to show missile hitting doomed Ukrainian plane, moments before it crashes in Iran

The New York Times says it has verified a video which appears to show a missile hitting a Ukrainian International Airlines plane shortly before it crashed in Iran.

The Boeing 737 crashed on Wednesday, shortly after take-off from Tehran airport, and hours after Iran had fired missiles at two military bases in Iraq housing US troops.

The crash cost the lives of 176 people, many from Canada.

Western governments are saying intelligence shows the plane was brought down by an anti-aircraft missile, with Canada's Justin Trudeau saying it may have been fired by mistake.

The New York Times says it has a verified video which appears to show a missile hitting the plane above Parand, near the airport.

It shows an explosion, but the plane does not crash immediately.

The Times says the plane turns back towards the airport, while burning, before exploding and crashing.

It says sonic and visual clues match flight path and satellite imagery.

Trudeau, whose country lost at least 63 citizens in the downing, said in Toronto: “We have intelligence from multiple sources including our allies and our own intelligence. The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.”

It was not immediately clear how the US and its allies would react to the downing of the airliner.