Video: The amazing moment Tesla car predicts oncoming crash and brakes

A smart car's autopilot function saved its driver from a crash when it predicted a car accident before it even happened.

Hans Noordsij was travelling down a highway in the Netherlands when the Forward Collision Warning system in his Tesla car suddenly beeped, forcing the brakes to kick in.

Just seconds later the vehicle in front of the Tesla smashes into a SUV in front of it, causing the jeep to flip over.

Noordsij posted the dashcam footage of the crash on Twitter, praising the Tesla car for not only protecting him, but for predicting the crash which happened two cars ahead.

Noordsij wrote it was only after his car already stopped that he manually applied the brakes.