Video: Alleged bikie in his undies arrested on Gold Coast rooftop after evading police

Source:
An alleged Gold Coast biker gang member's plan to evade police by fleeing the rooftop of a house has backfired.
Video filmed by Queensland police shows the moment the 28-year-old man was arrested yesterday morning at a Varsity Lakes property.
He allegedly fled out a window of the house when police turned up at the property, Nine News reports.
The man was wanted on a return to prison warrant.
He faces charges over drugs and obstructing police and is due to appear in court today.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news