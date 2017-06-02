 

Video: The alcohol joke that left indigenous Australian Footy Show contestant speechless

A host on Australia's Footy Show has copped criticism online for an off-colour joke about alcohol drinking directed at an indigenous Australian contestant on last night's show.

Paul Vautin said Michael Romelo's family "can’' wait until he gets back, we're having a drink," after Romelo won $6,600 on the show.

Paul Vautin, known as "Fatty" made the joke on the Channel Nine rugby league show after indigenous man Michael Romelo won $6,600 during a competition segment.

Handing over the cheque, Vautin joked: "All of your relations in Cairns just went 'how good, I can't wait until he gets back, we're having a drink'."

Vautin turned his attention away from Romelo after the comment but the Broncos' supporter looked miffed and stared at the back of Vautin's head as the in-studio crowd went silent.

The joke was met with criticism on Twitter with former NRL player Joe Williams, an indigenous Australian, calling for Vautin to stand down.

Jack Hockman wrote:

Sharon Davis wrote:

Commenting on Vautin's joke Channel Nine told Daily Mail Australia, Vautin "says that same comment or variation on it to everyone who wins that competition no matter where they are from".

