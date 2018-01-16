 

Video: Aerial footage shows shocking scene of deadly bridge collapse in Colombia

Colombian officials say 10 workers died after a bridge they were building outside the nation's capital collapsed today.

The structure failed near Bogota today, killing 10 people.
Source: Associated Press

Civil Defence authorities said today that the labourers were working on drainage along the bridge when the structure fell about 95 kilometres from Bogota.

Nine people were killed at the scene and the 10th died after being taken to a nearby hospital with severe injuries.

Authorities are still working to determine how many people were working on the bridge at the time of the collapse and if anyone is missing.

