Video: Aerial footage shows damage unleashed on Dominica by Hurricane Maria

Footage captured by a videographer working with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency shows the extensive damage caused by Hurricane Maria to the properties along the coastline of Dominica.

The storm blew over the tiny eastern Caribbean island on Tuesday, where Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit sent out a series of dramatic posts on his Facebook page, including that his own roof had blown away.

Hartley Henry, an adviser to Skerrit, said there have been seven confirmed deaths in the Caribbean country from Hurricane Maria.

Henry didn't give details about how the deaths occurred.

Maria has since hit Puerto Rico tearing off roofs and doors, unleashing heavy flooding and brought down cell towers and power lines.

At least nine people have been killed as the hurricane makes its way across the Caribbean.