Video: Aerial footage emerges of destruction of al-Hadba mosque by ISIS in Iraq

ISIS has blown up a historic landmark in Mosul — the city's famed 12th century al-Nuri mosque with its iconic leaning minaret known as al-Hadba, from where the ISIS leader proclaimed the militant group's self-styled caliphate nearly three years ago.

The US has labelled the act as "barbaric".

"This is a crime against the people of Mosul and all of Iraq, and is an example of why this brutal organisation must be annihilated," US Maj. Gen. Joseph Martin, the commander of coalition ground forces in Iraq, said in a written statement.

"This latest barbaric act of blowing up a historic Islamic site adds to the annals of Daesh's crimes against Islamic, Iraqi and human civilisation," the United Nations special envoy to Iraq, Jan Kubis said in a statement.

"The destruction ... shows their desperation and signals their end."

The explosion destroyed another piece of priceless Iraqi cultural heritage but also sent a strong message to US-led coalition forces and Iraqi troops closing in on the last stronghold of IS, in Mosul's Old City neighbourhood.

Iraq's Ministry of Defence said the militants detonated explosives planted inside the structures on yesterday.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi tweeted early overnight that the destruction was an admission by the militants that they are losing the fight for Iraq's second-largest city.

"Daesh's bombing of the al-Hadba minaret and the al-Nuri Mosque is a formal declaration of their defeat," al-Abadi said..