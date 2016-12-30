Video: Adorable giant panda cubs take their first wobbly steps

Lucky visitors at Zoo Atlanta can catch a glimpse of two giant panda cubs taking their first wobbly steps in a new dayroom habitat alongisde their mother.

Lun Lun - mother of twins Ya Lun and Xi Lun born in September - now has the option of bringing her offspring into her new enclosure at Zoo Atlanta, in the US state of Georgia.

She can bring the pair into the area between 9.30am and 3pm each day, when visitors to the zoo's Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation Giant Panda Conservation Center may be able to catch sight of the four-month old cubs.

The cubs' presence in the day room is currently at Lun Lun's discretion, as she continues to introduce the pair to new adventures.

Ya Lun weights 10.38 pounds and Xi Lung weights a slightly heavier 10.89 pounds.

The pair are determined to walk and are both taking wobbling steps.