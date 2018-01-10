Video: Adorable baby seal pup stacks on whopping 29kg since Boxing Day

One of the newest additions at Brookfield Zoo outside Chicago is a growing boy.

The grey seal pup weighed 16.3 kilograms when he was born the day after Christmas, and is already over 45.4 kilograms.

Grey seal pups put on several pounds every day because of the fat-rich milk from their mother.

They need to grow quickly because once they are weaned and grow their darker coat, pups are on their own to hunt.

There are 25 grey seals at 10 accredited zoos in North America, including five at Brookfield.