Video: Adorable baby seal pup stacks on whopping 29kg since Boxing Day

Associated Press

One of the newest additions at Brookfield Zoo outside Chicago is a growing boy.

The grey seal pup weighed 16.3kg at birth – now it's topping the scale at 45.4kg.
Grey seal pups put on several pounds every day because of the fat-rich milk from their mother.

They need to grow quickly because once they are weaned and grow their darker coat, pups are on their own to hunt.

There are 25 grey seals at 10 accredited zoos in North America, including five at Brookfield.

This pup is the third for Lily and the sire, 13-year-old Boone.

