Video: Adorable baby panda Yuan Meng makes first public appearance in Paris

France's first baby panda has a name at last, bestowed by Chinese dignitaries and French First Lady Brigitte Macron.

The four-month-old cub has been named Yuan Meng, which means "the realisation of a wish" or "accomplishment of a dream."

The naming ceremony at the Beauval Zoo south of Paris was an important diplomatic moment, involving Chinese officials including Chinese vice-foreign minister Zhang Yesui, who flew in from Beijing for the event.

The cub's parents are on loan to Beauval from China, and the cub will be sent to a Chinese panda reserve when it is weaned.

Tradition holds that panda cubs born in captivity are named by China.

Brigitte Macron, considered the panda's "godmother", officially announced the name.

The Beauval cub will be sent to a panda reserve in China's Chengdu province once it is fully weaned, in two or three years.

China for decades gifted friendly nations with its unofficial national mascot in what was known as "panda diplomacy" and more recently has loaned pandas to zoos on commercial terms.