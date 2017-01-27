 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Video: Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested after altercation during anti-Trump protest

share

Source:

Associated Press

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in New York City overnight after he got into an altercation with another man during a performance art project that has seen him chanting "He will not divide us" in front of a live camera since Donald Trump's first day as president.

LaBeouf allegedly got into an altercation with another man at the New York city event.
Source: TMZ

Police said LaBeouf pulled the scarf of a 25-year-old man outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, scratching his face in the process.

They said he also pushed the man, who refused medical attention.

The tussle happened on the seventh day of a livestream that LaBeouf and two collaborators intend to have running 24 hours a day for the next four years.

They have invited the public to repeat the phrase "He will not divide us," into a camera mounted on an outdoor wall.

It was unclear whether the camera captured any of the confrontation, but it did show the aftermath, including LaBeouf being handcuffed and led off by police.

In the moments before his arrest, he issued a plea into the camera.

"Hey, be nice. Everybody be nice down here, man. Just be nice! That's the only requirement. Be nice!" he said. "That's all I ask. Be nice. Pro this, pro that. Cool. But be nice."

The camera went live the morning of the inauguration. LeBeouf has been a frequent presence.

Most of the time he is surrounded by enthusiastic supporters, but the cameras have also shown him getting aggressive with fellow participants.

In one instance, he shoved a man who said "Hitler did nothing wrong."

In another, he bumped chests with a man who began reciting a white supremacist slogan.

Videos posted on social media show LaBeouf returning to the site before sunrise to resume chanting.

He faces a misdemeanour assault charge and is due in court April 4.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:24
2
Officers found the vehicle abandoned and damaged in Meremere in Waikato last night.

Police car stolen during breath test and set alight

00:54
3
The All Blacks winger and Fatima Savea bust out all the moves to Bruno Mars' hit song That's What I Like.

Watch: Julian Savea 'getting lit with wifey' in romantic Bruno Mars car duet

00:29
4
Roger Federer beat his fellow countryman Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 in last night's semi-final.

Video: Smooth Roger Federer manages cheeky smile after fans go bonkers over his Aussie Open semi-final win

03:06
5
Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign and the Mexico wall his most high profile promise.

Mexico president cancels Washington visit over Trump's wall tweet

00:51
They haven’t played each other since 1998, and Williams says she’s inspired by Lucic-Baroni’s hard road back to the court.

Watch: Gracious Serena Williams heaps praise on Lucic-Baroni's inspirational comeback from abusive childhood

Williams says she's followed Lucic-Baroni's hard road back to the court.

01:43
The owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on SH1 to retrieve their vehicles, trapped since the 7.8 magnitude quake.

Campervans rescued after two months idle on Kaikoura coast

Their owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on State Highway 1 to retrieve their vehicles.

03:06
Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign and the Mexico wall his most high profile promise.

Wall backlash erupts in America: Mexican president considering cancelling US trip

Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign.

00:40
The veteran tennis player hasn’t been in a grand slam final for eight years.

Dancing with disbelief! Watch Venus Williams scream in elation after securing Aussie Open finals spot

The veteran tennis player hasn’t been in a grand slam final for eight years.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ