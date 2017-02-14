Video: 'Absolute carnage' as extreme winds and thunderstorms lash rural Queensland creating a 'complete whiteout', snapping trees

Southeast Queensland has been lashed by severe thunderstorms yesterday and overnight with one eyewitness video highlighting the ferocity of Mother Nature.

The video filmed in the small town of Toogoolawah yesterday, shows extreme rains and winds lashing trees on a property creating a "whiteout" effect.

"Wow, winds of 70 to 90km, pushing 100 now, some of those trees over there are starting to snap, complete whiteout," an agitated woman in the video can be heard saying.

"Absolute carnage," she says as the wind intensifies, magnifying the whiteout effect.

"Trees are snapping, complete white out, this is insane," the woman says, her voice becoming increasingly frenetic.

Ipswich, west of Brisbane, was hardest hit by last night's storm which brought strong winds, hail and torrential rain.