Video: 80,000 festival-goers light up Glastonbury as Ed Sheeran closes festival

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has closed the Glastonbury festival headlining the Pyramid Stage just six years after his debut.

But today, unlike Glastonbury 2011 where he performed for "about 500 people", Sheeran's set was played for about 80,000 festival-goers.

"The aim of the game tonight is to lose our voices, I will lose mine with you, we're going to do it not just from screaming, but from singing.

"Some of you might not know the words to these songs, but if you don't know the words... make em' up."

The audience took him up on this challenge, joining in as he sang all his hits from Don't to Thinking Out Loud.

The singer played his hour and half long set as he usually does, without backing from a band, using a loop pedal to layer his vocal and guitar lines to create a backing track live for the audience - something Kiwis heading to his sold out shows in New Zealand next year have to look forward to.

Usually seamless, the only hiccup Sheeran had was during his song Bloodstream where his guitar went out of tune, but it didn't deter the thousands of fans from jumping and dancing to the song.

A highlight of the show was certainly his performance of A-Team, which he sang illuminated by the sea of phone lights in the audience.

He also brought traditional Irish band Beoga on stage to play the song Nancy Mulligan from his latest album.