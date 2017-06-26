 

Video: 80,000 festival-goers light up Glastonbury as Ed Sheeran closes festival

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has closed the Glastonbury festival headlining the Pyramid Stage just six years after his debut.

Recreating his first Glastonbury experience from 2011 Sheeran sings A-Team illuminated by a sea of fans’ phone lights.
But today, unlike Glastonbury 2011 where he performed for "about 500 people", Sheeran's set was played for about 80,000 festival-goers.

"The aim of the game tonight is to lose our voices, I will lose mine with you, we're going to do it not just from screaming, but from singing.

"Some of you might not know the words to these songs, but if you don't know the words... make em' up."

The audience took him up on this challenge, joining in as he sang all his hits from Don't to Thinking Out Loud.

The singer played his hour and half long set as he usually does, without backing from a band, using a loop pedal to layer his vocal and guitar lines to create a backing track live for the audience - something Kiwis heading to his sold out shows in New Zealand next year have to look forward to.

Usually seamless, the only hiccup Sheeran had was during his song Bloodstream where his guitar went out of tune, but it didn't deter the thousands of fans from jumping and dancing to the song.

A highlight of the show was certainly his performance of A-Team, which he sang illuminated by the sea of phone lights in the audience.

He also brought traditional Irish band Beoga on stage to play the song Nancy Mulligan from his latest album. 

"I'd like to say it was a dream of mine, but I never thought I'd get to the point where I was playing this stage, let alone headlining it," a humble Sheeran said to festival-goers.

UK and Europe

Music

Jamie Foxx says he had Ed Sheeran to stay in his house for six weeks when the Brit was starting out in the music industry.

The camera panned over to the naked man revealing more than viewers had bargained for.

The UK Labour leader was received like a rock star on the festival’s main stage.

The Brits are truly singing her praises.

Jaedyn Randell has been chosen to voice Moana in a Te Reo version of the hit film.

Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

Peter Burling trapped Jimmy Spithill at the start, took his wind, then just took, sailing a 100 per cent fly-time.

Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson cheekily asked Spithill, "you're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?"

Max was a playful dog, who always wanted attention.

Coming home on Friday the husband expected Max to run and greet him, instead he found him lying at by their fence, dead.

They're working together to support an important part of the local ecology.

1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson cheekily asked Spithill, "you're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?"

The NZ Beverage Council says the scheme will help curb childhood obesity.

The PM faced another day of tough questioning over the scandal which has rocked the National Party.

