Video: 101-year-old D-Day veteran breaks record for world's oldest tandem skydiver

Associated Press

A 101-year-old D-Day veteran has broken the world record for the oldest tandem skydiver.

Verdun Hayes, a great-grandfather, jumped out of a plane from 15-thousand feet in Devon, south-west England, today accompanied by four generations of his family.

Hayes tried skydiving for the first time last year to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Hayes, who is 101 years old and 38 days, broke the record of a Canadian who skydived in June 2013 aged 101 and three days.

Great-grandfather Verdun Hayes leapt out of a plane over the fields of Devon in England.
Source: Associated Press

