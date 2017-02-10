Video: 1 News' US reporter Rebecca Wright caught up in massive New York snow dump that's caused 143 crashes

Nearly 1,700 flights have been cancelled at New York City's three major airports because of the powerful winter storm hitting the region.

The storm is expected to dump more than a foot of snow on some parts of the New York City area by the end of the day.The majority of flights have also been canceled at Philadelphia International Airport.

Hundreds of schools are closed from the Albany area to the eastern tip of Long Island because of the major Northeast storm that's expected to dump more than a foot of snow in some areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for all of Long Island.

Snowfall forecasts range from a few inches in central New York to a foot or more in the Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island.