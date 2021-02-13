TODAY |

Victoria's snap Covid-19 lockdown due to end, but uncertainty looms

Source:  AAP

Victoria's snap five-day lockdown is due to end but the state is still waiting to hear whether virus restrictions will be lifted.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews. Source: Getty

The state's third lockdown was initially imposed until midnight on Wednesday, after the highly-infectious UK strain of the virus escaped from a quarantine hotel.

But Premier Daniel Andrews warned yesterday that it was unlikely the state would return to the old rules immediately.

"We'll still have to get tested if we have symptoms. We'll still have to wear masks in a number of settings. There will still be limits to the number of people that can come to your home," Andrews said.

Meanwhile the national employer association has called for an end to the uncertainty.

"Businesses cannot flick on and off, and despite the positive signs and signals from the government, there remains uncertainty and confusion," the chief executive of Ai Group Innes Willox said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said he had to make the tough call. Source: 1 NEWS

International flights into Melbourne have been diverted during the five-day lockdown, and the state government has confirmed flights will not resume on Thursday.

Victoria recorded two new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 and two infections in hotel quarantine yesterday, bringing the number of active cases to 25.

World
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:37
Two new community Covid-19 cases, both linked to infected Auckland family - Hipkins
2
Pike River re-entry team reaches farthest point into mine drift it will go
3
Kiwi journalist stuck on horror 12-hour ferry ride to Picton gets time for 'unexpected' wedding prep
4
Opinion: Scott Morrison played a short sighted, inwardly focused, selfish move
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS coronavirus special - Government updates
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:31

Novak Djokovic destroys racquet in temper tantrum, recovers to reach Aussie Open final four
06:01

Judith Collins ‘very hopeful’ Covid-19 alert level restrictions will lift today
00:52

Myanmar's ousted leader faces new charge as crackdown intensifies
11:35

No new community cases overnight; Hipkins 'optimistic' Covid lockdown could end today