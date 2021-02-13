Victoria's snap Covid-19 lockdown due to end, but uncertainty looms

Victoria's snap five-day lockdown is due to end but the state is still waiting to hear whether virus restrictions will be lifted.



Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews. Source: Getty

The state's third lockdown was initially imposed until midnight on Wednesday, after the highly-infectious UK strain of the virus escaped from a quarantine hotel.



But Premier Daniel Andrews warned yesterday that it was unlikely the state would return to the old rules immediately.



"We'll still have to get tested if we have symptoms. We'll still have to wear masks in a number of settings. There will still be limits to the number of people that can come to your home," Andrews said.



Meanwhile the national employer association has called for an end to the uncertainty.



"Businesses cannot flick on and off, and despite the positive signs and signals from the government, there remains uncertainty and confusion," the chief executive of Ai Group Innes Willox said.



International flights into Melbourne have been diverted during the five-day lockdown, and the state government has confirmed flights will not resume on Thursday.

