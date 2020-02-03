TODAY |

Victoria's Secret under fire over alleged culture of 'misogyny, bullying and harassment'

Source:  1 NEWS

A New York Times investigation has revealed an alleged culture of bullying and sexism at iconic lingerie company Victoria Secrets.

The New York Times has published an exposé on the famous lingerie company. Source: US ABC

Allegations of an "entrenched culture of misogyny, bullying and harassment," are at the core of the iconic underwear brand's management, according to the Times report. 

More than 30 current and former Victoria's Secret executives, employees, contractors and models were interviewed for the investigation titled "Angels' in Hell: the Culture of Misogyny Inside Victoria's Secret."

"Getting those coveted angel wings was a designation that could rocket them in to international stardom, but that came at a cost,"  New York Times reporter Jessica Silver-Greenberg told broadcaster US ABC.

According to the report 71-year-old Ed Razek, who was the former top executive for Limited Brands - Victoria Secrets parent company - and part of the team that cast the angels, was the centre of multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct. 

“There was a lot of inappropriate touching, and inappropriate comments, and any one who complained or disagreed with Ed Razik were brushed aside, pushed out and ignored,” Silver-Greenberg said.

Razek told ABC News in an email: “The accusations in the Times story are categorically untrue, misconstrued or taken out of context”.

Other executives reportedly told the Times the company’s billionaire CEO Leslie Wexner was aware of Razek’s pattern of bad behaviour and was heard demeaning women.

Wexner’s representative declined comment to the ABC.

"It's a company that has long defined femininity and sexiness for generations of women, but despite all that it's a company that really been run by two powerful men who presided over really a toxic culture," says Silver-Greenberg. 

World
North America
Business
