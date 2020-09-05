Victoria's Premier returns to work after spine injury

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is returning to work, more than three months after fracturing his spine and breaking several ribs in a fall.



Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews. Source: Getty

Ahead of his return today, Andrews and wife Catherine released a video on social media explaining how he slipped and fell while getting ready for work at a Mornington Peninsula holiday rental on March 9.



"As I put my foot on to the first step. I knew I was in trouble. I didn't really connect with the step it just slid straight off, I became airborne almost," Andrews says in the four-minute video.



"Then all I can hear is just this almighty crunch. When I heard the crunch, I knew. I thought this is serious, we're in trouble here."

Andrews said he couldn't call out to his wife because he couldn't breathe. She found him moments later.



"It was awful because you were going blue, and we were looking at each other and I was thinking, you are going to die here in Sorrento at this holiday house," Catherine Andrews said in the video.



"You're looking at me and you felt the same."



The 48-year-old premier was taken to the Peninsula Private Hospital by ambulance before he was transferred to the Alfred Trauma Centre.



In an interview with the Herald Sun, Andrews revealed he requested a transfer by road ambulance rather than a helicopter to avoid the appearance of special treatment.



"By the time he got here he was in respiratory failure. It was more than just a simple injury," The Alfred's head of trauma Professor Mark Fitzgerald told the publication.



X-rays revealed Andrews sustained an acute compression fracture of the T7 vertebra and broke several ribs, which caused the lower sections of his lungs to collapse.

Andrews was placed on breathing machines for two days to provide oxygen.



Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews in hospital. Source: @DanielAndrewsMP/Twitter

He said he avoided permanent, life-changing spinal cord damage by "1mm".



In the social media video, the couple thanked those involved in Andrews' recovery, including his personal protective detail, paramedics, doctors, nurses and physios.



He also thanked Victorians for their well wishes and confirmed his plans to run at the 2022 election.



"I'm running and I'm running to win. There's unfinished business and I'm determined to get it done," Andrews said.



His deputy James Merlino has been acting premier in his absence, steering the state through a fourth Covid-19 lockdown which left Victorians weary and cost their economy an estimated AU$1.3 billion (NZ$1.4 billion).



Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien has questioned Andrews' return date, amid school holidays and a six-week winter break for parliament.



"People will be a little bit cynical about the fact that he only comes back when parliament's shut down the next five or six weeks," he told reporters last week.

