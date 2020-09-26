Victoria's Health Minister resigns over Covid-19 quarantine blunders

Victoria's health minister has quit her portfolio as the fallout from the state's Covid-19 hotel quarantine scheme continues.

Victorian Minister for Health Jenny Mikakos speaks at a press conference in Melbourne. Source: Getty

Jenny Mikakos today issued a statement confirming her move, just a day after Premier Daniel Andrews gave evidence to an inquiry and pointed partial blame at the minister for her role in the bungled scheme.

"I am disappointed that my integrity has sought to be undermined," she wrote in a one-page statement.

Mikakos also intends to resign from parliament.