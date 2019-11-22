TODAY |

Victoria's fire danger season ends with 1.5 million hectares of land destroyed

Source:  AAP

Victoria's fire danger season has officially come to a close after a devastating summer in which five people died and 1.5 million hectares of land was destroyed.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The sky turned orange in Mildura, with hot winds whipping up conditions. Source: Breakfast

Fire restrictions finished at 1am local time today in Victoria's southwest, marking the end of a fire danger period, but residents eyeing planned burn-offs have been warned to exercise "extreme caution".

The fire danger period was first announced in East Gippsland on September 23, the second earliest time on record.

A Code Red day was announced about two months later on November 21 for the Mallee and Northern Country, with a lightning storm prompting several large fires on the day.

The blazes were deemed under control at the end of March, by which time bushfires had ravaged much of East Gippsland and large parts of the northeast.

The fires burnt 1.5 million hectares of land in Victoria and claimed five lives.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A code red, the most severe condition, has been issued for Victoria for the first time in a decade. Source: 1 NEWS

CFA chief officer Steve Warrington said going forward, it is crucial for anyone planning burn-offs to check local conditions on the day.

There are more than 1200 private landowner burn-offs registered, some of which landowners are permitted to conduct over more than one day or when conditions are right.

"Conditions can change quickly and fires can get out of control within minutes in dry and windy conditions," Mr Warrington said.

"The effects of an out-of-control fire can be devastating and we want everyone to exercise extreme caution."

The CFA has also reminded people to always register their burn-offs.

World
Australia
Natural Disasters
Climate Change
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
People party on Paris street despite France's Covid-19 lockdown
2
What food and drink outlets will start doing business tomorrow under Alert Level 3?
3
How can you alter your bubble when Level 4 lockdown restrictions ease tomorrow?
4
Nearly 3000 people feel 5.6 magnitude earthquake centred near Te Anau
5
What you need to know as New Zealand moves to Covid-19 Alert Level 3 tomorrow
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Poison control centres in US see spike in calls after Trump suggested disinfectant could cure Covid-19

Truck driver charged over Melbourne crash in which four police officers died
02:51

New York's daily Covid-19 death toll drops below 400 for first time this month

Doctors, nurses back Covid-19 tracer app being rolled out in Australia