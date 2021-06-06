Victoria's Delta Covid-19 outbreak linked to traveller, two new community cases recorded

Victoria's outbreak of the Delta Covid-19 variant has been linked to a returned traveller who entered hotel quarantine early last month.



People wear protective face masks while walking in Melbourne, Victoria. Source: istock.com

Acting Premier James Merlino said authorities had genomically linked the West Melbourne Delta cluster to a Glen Eira man who arrived from Sri Lanka on May 8.



The same day he tested positive and was moved from the Hotel Ibis to the Holiday Inn "health hotel" on May 9, before being released on May 23.



Authorities are still unsure how the virus was transmitted from the returned traveller to the infected families.



Acting Police and Emergency Services Minister Danny Pearson said all fellow flight and Skybus passengers had tested negative.

Some 268 Covid-19 Quarantine Victoria staff worked at the Hotel Ibis on May 8 and 9 and 360 staff at the Holiday Inn. All have tested negative.



"I can confirm that so far there is no reported or obvious breach of infection prevention control protocols or anything else that would indicate a transmission has happened inside the hotel," Pearson said.

Merlino said he wanted to reassure Victorians that the revelation would not set back plans to ease restrictions for Melbourne and regional Victoria at 11.59pm (local time) on Thursday.



"Our contact tracing team has done exactly what we needed them to do," he said.



"They have found the cases, they have tracked them down and they have isolated them."



Victoria reported two new local Covid-19 cases today, both linked to existing outbreaks.



One is a child linked to the West Melbourne outbreak, while the other is a household contact of a worker linked to the Arcare Maidstone cluster.



"Both have limited community exposure," Merlino said.



"While we never want to see new cases, it is reassuring that we are again seeing these cases with clear links to existing outbreaks."



It takes the total number of local cases to 85.



An overseas acquired case was also found in hotel quarantine.



Some 22,814 Victorians were tested on Monday and 21,192 received a vaccine dose at state-run sites.



A string of new exposure sites were added to the list of over 300 yesterday evening (local time), including multiple McDonalds, Chemist Warehouses and 7Elevens spread across Melbourne.

