TODAY |

Victoria's Covid-19 daily case count the lowest for a month

Source:  AAP

Victoria has had its lowest daily number of new coronavirus cases for a month while recording 17 more deaths.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But some are warning there’s still a long way to go to get on top of the pandemic. Source: 1 NEWS

The daily figure of 222 is a sharp drop and the lowest tally since July 18, which had 217 new cases.

It's the strongest sign yet the state is finally beating its second outbreak, which has forced Melbourne into a six-week, stage-four lockdown.

Melbourne is scheduled to come out of the lockdown on September 13.

Regional Victoria remains under stage-three restrictions.

The 17 deaths also represent a significant decrease from Monday's record tally of 25 and take the state toll to 351, while the national figure rises to 438.

Pedestrians walk away from the central business district as lockdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus starts in Melbourne. (File picture). Source: Associated Press

Experts warn the death toll will remain significant for several more days, given there is always a lag of a couple of weeks after the peak of coronavirus outbreaks before the number of fatalities also starts declining.

Victoria hit a record 725 new cases on August 5 but there have been no 400-plus days since last Wednesday.

The latest figures come as an epidemiologist credits Victoria turning the corner to sacrifices made by the hardest-hit communities.

Professor Catherine Bennett, chair in epidemiology at Deakin University, noted the link between high case numbers in Melbourne's low socio-economic areas and Victoria's botched hotel quarantine scheme.

"The fact that the wave is turning in Victoria is largely a credit to those hardest hit, and who have had to do the really hard yards to shut down local transmission."


World
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:05
Person with Covid-19 visited Auckland Pak'nSave numerous times over nine-day period
2
Thirteen new cases of Covid-19 in the community, six people in hospital
3
Bank offering home loan rate of less than 2.5 per cent to Kiwi borrowers
4
Raw video: Bulging flames and jet black plumes erupt from burning garage
5
Donald Trump mocks NZ's Covid-19 response after new outbreak - 'It's terrible, we don't want that'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:17

Judith Collins unloads on Covid-19 border testing, calling it an 'absolute failure'

08:44

'What I did was inexcusable' - Person who first spread false Covid-19 family rumour comes clean in call with journalist

Judge blocks Trump's roll back of transgender health care protections
02:13

Watch: 'Drug-filled' vessel intercepted by police off NSW coast