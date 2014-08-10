 

Victorians in for scorcher of a weekend with temperatures soaring into the 40s

Regional Victorians have been warned to brace for more hot conditions on the weekend after sweltering through temperatures in the 40s for several days.

Heatwave

Source: 1 NEWS

Residents in the state's central and northern areas are facing another scorcher today, with Mildura expecting a maximum of 45, Wangaratta likely to hit 42 and Bendigo 40.

"There's not really any relief during Sunday, however on Monday we do have southerly winds freshening a little," Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Michael Efron told AAP on Saturday.

It's a contrast to the state's south, where relatively mild conditions have maximum temperatures about 10 degrees lower.

Consistent heat across the state in recent days has had wide-ranging impact for emergency authorities.

A Total Fire Ban remains in place for the Mallee district, where fire crews are battling two large, remote fires in the Big Desert area near the South Australian Border.

The Alfred Hospital turned off some of its lights on Friday to conserve power as temperatures climbed.

 A spokesperson said Alfred Health took initiative as 'good corporate citizens' to reduce the use of electricity not directly needed for patient care, consistent with advice from the Australian Energy Market Operator.

"Hospitals within Alfred Health have strong back up and emergency power supply capacity and in the event of a power outage expect clinical services to continue without interruption."

The health department also issued a weekend alert for those affected by soaring temperatures.

"Vulnerable people are at risk in the heat so check on the elderly and those with existing health problems." Ambulance Victoria state health commander Paul Holman said.

People are being urged to drink water, never leave people or pets in cars, to check in on others and stay cool.

An early forecast for Australia Day shows Melbourne reaching about 35, with low 40s over the north.

