Victorians breaching lockdown for KFC runs, Pokémon

Fried chicken, parties, Pokémon and prostitutes are some of the reasons Victorians are getting fined for flouting stage three lockdown rules.

Kentucky-fried chicken. Source: Getty

Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent said yesterday police have checked thousands of homes, businesses and public places since the state returned to stage three restrictions.

There's been 546 fines issued since the stay at home directives were were reintroduced throughout metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, with 151 busted at vehicle checkpoints.



One group was fined for playing Pokémon in their car last week.



"The reasons for leaving your premises are well known, I can say that they don't include playing Pokémon," Mr Nugent said.



A man was also fined for refusing to leave a KFC restaurant, days after 16 people were fined $26,000 when caught by police eating KFC at a party in Dandenong.



"Clearly KFC is popular during the lockdown," Mr Nugent said.



Forty fines have been issued to people visiting massage parlours and brothels, while parties and social gatherings also remain a concern.



In the past 24 hours 63 fines were handed out.



Ten people were in a driveway with stools set up around a gas heater drinking alcohol and told police they were social distancing therefore not breaking any rules.



All ten people were issued with fines.



"The most common reason is going to visit family and friends or associates for overnight stays," Mr Nugent said.



Premier Daniel Andrews said those who ignored the lockdown rules were not only potentially putting Victorian's in harms way but also acting foolishly.



"Not only is that the wrong thing to do, it's just not smart. It's just not smart you will get caught," he said.



The premier said if people did not follow the rules, restrictions could tighten.

